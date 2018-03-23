News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

'Congratulations, That's a Felony': Florida Man Arrested for Impersonating US Marshal

Police in Boynton Beach, Florida, arrested a man on Wednesday, March 21, for impersonating a US marshal, after he said he was not a member of law enforcement but was a limo driver.Police released body camera footage of police interacting with John O’Grady, 61, before arresting him. He can be heard telling police his gun is fake and that he is not a federal marshal. “Congratulations, you just impersonated a police officer,” one of the officers says. “That’s a federal offense.”Police then examine a badge O’Grady is carrying on his hip. When an officer asks him why he’s carrying the gun, O’Grady says he’s a limousine driver. He also tells officers he didn’t know it was illegal to carry a fake US marshal badge.Police said in a press release officers were called to Best Buy because the suspect had been observed shoplifting an iPhone X several days earlier. Police asked O’Grady if he was a member of law enforcement after they observed his US marshal lapel pin, leading to the body camera footage released.Officers also searched O’Grady’s vehicle, where they found an iPhone X, police said.O’Grady was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and retail theft (grand). Credit: Boynton Beach Police Department via Storyful

Latest

0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
0323_1800_PER-Accountant
2:12

Gunman who killed accountant has been found dead
0323_1800_PER-Whales
3:02

More than a hundred fight to save dozens of beached whales
0323_1800_PER-UteKill
1:47

Three year old girl hit and killed on busy highway
0323_1800_MEL-Dogs
0:27

Police dog dead and eight others sick with unusual illness
0323_1800_BRI-Thieves
1:39

Shoeless thieves target same business seven times

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'