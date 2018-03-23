'Congratulations, That's a Felony': Florida Man Arrested for Impersonating US Marshal

Police in Boynton Beach, Florida, arrested a man on Wednesday, March 21, for impersonating a US marshal, after he said he was not a member of law enforcement but was a limo driver.Police released body camera footage of police interacting with John O’Grady, 61, before arresting him. He can be heard telling police his gun is fake and that he is not a federal marshal. “Congratulations, you just impersonated a police officer,” one of the officers says. “That’s a federal offense.”Police then examine a badge O’Grady is carrying on his hip. When an officer asks him why he’s carrying the gun, O’Grady says he’s a limousine driver. He also tells officers he didn’t know it was illegal to carry a fake US marshal badge.Police said in a press release officers were called to Best Buy because the suspect had been observed shoplifting an iPhone X several days earlier. Police asked O’Grady if he was a member of law enforcement after they observed his US marshal lapel pin, leading to the body camera footage released.Officers also searched O’Grady’s vehicle, where they found an iPhone X, police said.O’Grady was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and retail theft (grand). Credit: Boynton Beach Police Department via Storyful