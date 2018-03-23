False Alarm of Suspicious Package at Cambridge Analytica's London Office
Emergency services temporarily cordoned off the offices of Cambridge Analytica on New Oxford Street in central London on Thursday, March 22, after a suspicious package was reported, the Metropolitan Police said.Police said they assessed the package and found it not to be suspicious.The alert came shortly after it was reported that the information commissioner would have to wait until at least Friday to receive a warrant to enter the firm’s offices. Credit: John Campbell via Storyful