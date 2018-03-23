Protest in France Forces Passengers to Walk Along Motorway to CDG Airport

Passengers traveling to Charles De Gaulle International Airport in Paris were forced to walk along a motorway to get to the airport terminal on March 22 due to traffic disruption caused by widespread rail transport strikes.Railway workers, nurses, teachers, air-traffic controllers and others took part in strikes across France in response to changes in policy, budget cuts and the elimination of special employment rights for public sector workers.Although transport within the capital was relatively unaffected, regional trains, including the RER B which connects Paris to CDG were heavily disrupted. This resulted in traffic jams of up to 300 km in parts as people were forced to use their cars to travel. Credit: Ulrich Rozier via Storyful