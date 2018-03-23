News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Family Vacation Time is More Important Than Ever

American families get just 37 minutes of quality time together per day - according to new research.

A study of 2,000 parents with school-aged children across the country found the extent to which hectic routines take a toll during the work week with families managing less than 45 minutes together during the week.

The study by Visit Anaheim, the destination marketing organization for Anaheim, CA, found that while the quality time figure does jump up to two hours 40 minutes on weekend days, many families are still struggling for time to properly bond and enjoy each other without distraction.

That might be because 60 percent of parents describe their daily lives as ‘hectic’ and one in four say that lack of family quality time away from chores, work, school or TV is a real problem.

The top things to blame are, inevitably, long hours at work (67 percent), weekends spent doing chores and the kids’ school schedule. Every month, American families also spend time on an average of three appointments at the doctor or dentist as well as an endless flow of day-to-day life admin.

“As a family-friendly destination, we know the positive benefits a vacation can have on a family,” said Jay Burress, president and CEO of Visit Anaheim. “A vacation offers a refreshing opportunity for families to leave their hectic routines at home and focus on bonding with each other, building memories that last a lifetime.”

When the frantic nature of family life does subside, parents do manage to get a little alone time with the average couple getting 20 date nights a year together.

In fact, the majority of parents (54 percent) say they only get 12 date nights at the most per year and as many as one in three (31 percent) get less than one date a month together.

Even when finally managing quality time together, 65 percent of parents say that their dates typically involve doing domestic chores together or running errands outside of the home.

Which might be why more than half of parents (54 percent) believe that they don’t get enough alone time with their partner.

The lack of time also extends right into Americans’ vacations - the average family polled said they get seven days a year where they are away on vacation all-together.

However, it can be hard to get the best of everything while away as a family, which is why 55 percent of those studied said they are constantly looking for things they can do as a whole family.

“From everyone’s favorite theme parks to professional sports, Anaheim is a great destination that offers a long lineup of exciting family-friendly activities and one-of-a-kind date night options,” said Burress. “Anaheim continues growing, evolving and flourishing as a dynamic destination with its own cultural footprint in the cuisine, entertainment, sports and recreation arenas.”

Latest

0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
0323_1800_PER-Accountant
2:12

Gunman who killed accountant has been found dead
0323_1800_PER-Whales
3:02

More than a hundred fight to save dozens of beached whales
0323_1800_PER-UteKill
1:47

Three year old girl hit and killed on busy highway
0323_1800_MEL-Dogs
0:27

Police dog dead and eight others sick with unusual illness
0323_1800_BRI-Thieves
1:39

Shoeless thieves target same business seven times

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'