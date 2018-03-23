'We have hope': Vigil held for Westminster attack victims
Victims of the Westminster terror attack have been remembered at a special vigil. The ceremony in Westminster Hall was held to mark the first anniversary of the attack and was attended by politicians, senior police officers and people involved in the incident. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told the gathering: "A year ago, darkness struck across Westminster Bridge and in this palace", but added that "light sprang up from those who showed courage".