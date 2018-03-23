Police with dogs at scene of evacuated London building

Firefighters and police with dogs were called to a central London location this afternoon (March 22) to reports of a suspicious package.

Video filmed today showed police officers and firefighters on the scene in the vicinity of 55 New Oxford Street, site of the London HQ of Cambridge Analytica, the company at the centre of the controversy over use of voter data.

On social media, Jon Abbott tweeted: "After all the #cambridgeanalytica disruption caused at 55 New Oxford Street this week now we've got a suspicious package and the building is evacuated."

Police at the scene confirmed that the address was 55 Oxford Street.

The Met Police said: "Police were called at 13:26hrs on Thursday, 22 March to reports of a suspicious package at a building in New Oxford Street, WC1. Officers are on scene and the package is being assessed. Road closures are in place while emergency services deal. The building has been evacuated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."