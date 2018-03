A bride who lost half her bodyweight after seeing her wedding photos has showed off her slender new frame by trying on her bridal gown - now NINE SIZES too big. Eden Sanboeuf, 28, tipped the scales at 305lbs when she walked down the aisle to wed her husband Rick Sanboeuf, 27, in November 2014. The full-time mUm said it was her "dream day" but was disappointed when her photographer sent her the professional snaps.