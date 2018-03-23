Racist twitter page uses innocent mans selfie

A grandad has been forced to call in police after an online prankster used his picture to set up a racist Twitter profile which has gone viral around the world. Nigel Addison, 62, was shocked when he discovered his selfie he posted on Facebook had been hijacked by an online user tweeting under the name Barry Stanton. Barry Stanton, who claims on Twitter to be a dad-of-five from Blackpool, went viral after he tweeted a series of provocative anti-immigration comments. One tweet read: "Whey do black people thing comedy is just loud people shouting?"