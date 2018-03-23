Russia: Boris Johnson's Putin-Hitler remark is 'disgusting'

Alexander Yakovenko, Russia's UK ambassador, has branded Boris Johnson's comparison of President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler as "unacceptable" and "irresponsible". Moscow responded after the Foreign Secretary said Putin would use the upcoming World like the Nazis did the 1936 Olympic Games. At a press conference at the London embassy, Mr Yakovenko also repeated his dismissal of British claims that his country was behind the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.