Hip hop duo create new song featuring Amazon Alexa

This is the incredible single recorded by a UK hip-hop duo who enlisted a unique co-singer - Amazon's Alexa. Leon Rhymes, 34, Ross Standaloft, 31, and Sam Lewis-Wall, 30, are Too Many T's and have performed around the world opening for hip-hop royalty including De La Soul. But for their newest material they decided to collaborate with one of the best-known voices around - Amazon's Alexa. They came up with the idea when they jokingly asked the virtual assistant if she could do autotune - and she bizarrely responded by belting out a pitch-perfect rendition of Kanye West's 'Heartless'.