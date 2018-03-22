Evidence of possibly the world's largest flood which refilled the Mediterranean and included a 1.5 kilometre high waterfall near Malta has been uncovered by scientists. The water burst through the Straits of Gibraltar just over five million years ago, refilling the Mediterranean which had become a shrinking saline lake after drying up. It is believed the flood might have taken two years to fill up the Med again. As the water hit the Malta Escarpment, it formed the gigantic waterfall down into the Eastern Mediterranean.