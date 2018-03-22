Fugitive Police Officer Arrested After Appearing in Court Over Alleged Role in Killing

Rao Anwar, the former senior superintendent of police of Karachi, was arrested after appearing at a hearing at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on March 21, having evaded law agencies since late January.Pakistani media described Anwar as the chief suspect in the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was shot by police in a January incident that was initially described as a shootout. Subsequent investigations found that the deceased had no militant tendencies and had not fired a weapon at the police, according to Dawn.com.Anwar was removed from his post on the findings of the investigations and tried to leave the country on January 23 before going into hiding, Dawn said, until his appearance and arrest on March 21. Credit: Zubair Ali Khan via Storyful