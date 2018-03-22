Disabled dogs become best friends in shelter

An abandoned dog whose neck has been left permanently tilted to one side from suspected abuse has found his soul mate – in a three-legged pooch he met in an animal shelter. Buttons, a two-year-old American bulldog mix, has a head which rests at a permanent tilt, and a trachea that curves at a near 90 degree angle, which vets believe may be a result of being confined to a cage that was too small as he grew. The energetic bulldog was taken in by a Conroe, Texas, animal shelter in January 2017, after he was discovered abandoned by a passerby in Houston.