New York Police Lose Snowball Fight to Brooklyn Kids Before Buying Them Gloves

Officers in the NYPD Patrol Borough Brooklyn North lost a snowball fight with local kids on March 21, before buying them new gloves.Video shows the officers engaging in a snowball fight with several children, who can be seen wearing thin plastic gloves. After losing the fight, the officers chipped in and returned with warm gloves for the children, the NYPD said. “You got plastic gloves on,” one of the officers can be heard saying, “How are you going to play in the snow with plastic gloves?” Credit: NYPD Patrol Borough Brooklyn North via Storyful