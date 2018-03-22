Dozens Injured After School Bus Skids Off Highway in Ayutthaya, Thailand

At least 39 people were injured after a school bus crashed in the Nakhon Luang district of Ayutthaya city, Thailand, on Thursday, March 21.The bus, carrying 50 students and teachers, skidded off the highway and flipped on a section of the Asian Highway around 60 miles north of Bangkok, according to local news reports. The driver was seriously injured, the report said, while the other injured passengers were all reportedly students and teachers from Ban Nonyai school in Kamphaeng Phet province.This video taken by an eyewitness shows the emergency services at the scene after the crash. Credit: Wethin Kaeowiset via Storyful