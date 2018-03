It's a twisted story of how a Canadian man was caught in a FBI terrorism sting, despite having no history of violence and no criminal record. So how did an 18-year-old Canadian — now 20 years old — end up plotting to bomb the New York subway system and create deadly havoc in Times Square? CBC News spoke to the man's parents in an exclusive broadcast interview to find out what led Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy down such a troubled path