Fire Blazes From Upper Stories of Dublin Hotel

A fire broke out in the upper levels of the 15-storey Metro hotel in Dublin’s Northside on Wednesday evening, March 21.According to reports from The Irish Times and The Guardian, eight units of the Dublin Fire Brigade – an estimated 60 firefighters – arrived on the scene to tackle the blaze as debris fell from the upper stories of the Metro Hotel in Ballymun.The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported at the time of writing. Credit: Dmitrijs Ivanovs via Storyful