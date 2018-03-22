Child miraculously survives after mother threw her off a bridge

Thayller Barros was discovered buried up to her neck in sludge by two off-duty military police officers and a civilian, who acted quickly to pull the child out before she sunk into the silt and died from suffocation. The infant miraculously survived the fall when her mother, Carla Regina Mendes, 23, threw her over railings on José Sarney Bridge, in Sao Luis, north east Brazil, on Sunday (18 March) afternoon. The child suffered a blow to her head and bruising to her back after landing in a stagnant stretch on the Sao Francisco river which is covered in silt. According to detectives the mother, who was arrested at the scene, claimed to be suffering from mental health problems and depression.