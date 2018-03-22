Firefighters Battle Blaze at Bellevue Mosque Previously Targeted by Arson

Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at the vacant Islamic Center of Eastside building on Main Street in Bellevue, Washington, on March 21.The building was vacant at the time of the fire, as the mosque was temporarily moved to a new location on 21st Street following an arson attack in January 2017 which caused heavy damage to the Main Street building.The extent of damage and cause of the fire was not known at the time of publication. Credit: Bellevue Police Department via Storyful