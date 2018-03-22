Shocking Video Shows Pedestrian Mown Down by Motorist in Self-Driving Uber

Dramatic video footage released by police in Tempe, Arizona, shows the moment a female pedestrian pushing her bicycle was knocked down by a self-driving Uber car on Sunday, March 18.The victim, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, later died in hospital from her injuries.Police named the driver as 44-year-old Rafaela Vasquez, while stating that the vehicle was in “autonomous mode” at the time of the crash, according to ABC15 Arizona. The accident happened on Mill Avenue near Curry Road, the report said.This video first shows the Uber hitting the cyclist from the perspective of the driver, before revealing the driver’s reaction to the crash. Credit: Tempe Police via Storyful