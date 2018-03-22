Melania Trump’s cyberbullying campaign continues to confuse

“If she can’t influence Trump, how will she influence anyone else?” “Why would she choose something that would invite her to be a target?” First lady Melania Trump has spoken out about criticism of her cyberbullying campaign, but the head-scratching persists.

The first lady got flak as soon as she announced the cause in 2016. “She chose this cyberbullying campaign even after seeing her husband’s tweets?” writes one Newsroom reader. “Who is advising her?” asks another.

Melania has responded to the backlash saying, “I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue, but it will not stop me from doing what I know is right. I am here with one goal: helping children and our next generation.”

What do you think? Join the conversation in Newsroom.