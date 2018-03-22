Snow Blankets New York's Central Park as Fourth Nor'easter Hits East Coast

A fourth nor’easter in as many weeks roared into the US Northeast on Wednesday, March 21, dumping snow on the ground from Washington up the coast into Massachusetts and Maine.In New York, Central Park had seen more than four inches by 4 pm. Forecasters said another one to two inches per hour could fall well into the evening, bringing the city near its spring snowfall record of 10 inches set on April 3, 1915. Credit: Nyasha Bass via Storyful