Educators Rally in Snowy Frankfort to Protest Pension Reform

Several hundred Kentucky teachers marched on the state capitol in Frankfort on March 21 to protest Senate Bill 1, which would change traditional pensions to a “hybrid cash plan,” according to reports.Pike, Lawrence, Martin and Carter county school districts, as well as Ashland Independent School District in Boyd County, were all closed on Wednesday due to the teacher rally, according to news reports.The group began with a rally at the Kentucky Education Association headquarters on Capitol Ave in Frankfort before marching to the State Capitol building down the street. Credit: Kentucky Education Association via Storyful