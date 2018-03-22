The Talk - An Emotional Sheryl Underwood Shares Why She Had to 'Forgive' Her Abusers

During a discussion about Chrissy Metz and Tina Turner revealing they have forgiven their abusers, Sheryl Underwood emotionally shares how she can relate. "You look at the situation as being completely dark," says Underwood. "I was sexually abused when I was very, very little and raped and emotionally abused. I didn't have the best life with my mother, but I had no other choice but to forgive and those that took advantage of me sexually... because if I didn't forgive them, that darkness would come inside of me and I didn't want it. I could not survive with that hatred in my heart." Underwood adds how her faith and comedy helped her through the pain. "Comedy was the thing that really helped me. Having a sense of humor and then using that so that I could be strong enough to be a hero to anybody else that was going through something... I really wanted to make people laugh... I just wish that someone would've done for me sooner what I plan to do for everyone."