The Talk - Eve Says She'd 'never, ever make fun of' DUI Like Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is now a spokesperson for Lawyers.com and makes fun of her DUIs. The hosts discuss if it's irresponsible for Lohan to make light of something so serious. Sharon Osbourne says, "This is what she's got to do to make a living. I'm sure this wasn't at the top of her ambition list when she was growing up." Eve adds, "I get what she is trying to do in the commercial... but I have had a DUI, I've had one and I would never, ever make fun of it, because I could have killed someone and that is the truth. For me, I think it could have been a little more cautionary, just a bit. It is a serious situation."