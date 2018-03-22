Life in Pieces - Graffiti Cute Jewelry Shots (Sneak Peek 2)
When Sophia feels like she is no longer the cutest kid in the Short family, she tries frantically to regain her status. Also, Joan gives Jen a beautiful necklace, forgetting she already gave it to Heather for her Sweet 16, and now she has to get it back; Greg tries to fit in with his new young coworkers but takes things too far; and Colleen and Tim bond when he helps her administer the hormone injections for her IVF treatment, on Life in Pieces, Thursday, March 29 at 9:30/8:30c. Only CBS