Passengers were ordered off a smoke-filled airplane in Nanaimo, British Columbia, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Robin Thacker was aboard WestJet flight 3161 from Vancouver to Nanaimo, and when smoke began to fill the cabin, he recorded this footage.The aircraft landed in Nanaimo. The Transport Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said on Wednesday they deployed a team to investigate the incident. Credit: Robin Thacker via Storyful