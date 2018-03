A runaway cow led one police officer on quite the chase in Pasco County, Florida, on March 21, after escaping from her enclosure and taking in the sights near some local shops.The officer, Cpl Larry Musick, is a member of the department’s agriculture unit and was participating in a social media ride-along when the call came in.Eventually, the cow was safely returned to her enclosure and the gate promptly secured. Credit: Pasco Sheriff via Storyful