Giant Cranes Unload Salt in Preparation for Nor'Easter in Providence

Giant cranes rapidly unloaded shipments salt at the Port of Providence Tuesday night, helping get Rhode Island ready for a nor’easter blowing into the US Northeast on March 21.The region has been hit by four nor’easters in as many weeks this year, according to a local weather report. The town of Providence wass preparing for the inevitable shut down of transportation and closing of roads with a large shipment of salt to combat ice forming on highways and local streets. The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency has been tweeting at residents to warn them of possible power outages and dangerous commuting conditions. Providence closed schools on March 21 and issued a parking ban until 11 A.M. The State of Rhode Island Department of Transportation expects to handle the incoming snow with over 500 snow plows so that transportation can function normally by Thursday morning on March 22. Credit: Mike Cohea via Storyful