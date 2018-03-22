Police standoff with gunman in Panera Bread captured on video

An eyewitness captured a standoff between a gunman inside a Panera Bread restaurant in Princeton, New Jersey, and the police on video. The incident took place on March 20 across from Princeton University.

“I was walking on Nassau Street and saw a woman cop crouching by the window of Panera Bread with her gun drawn looking into the window,” the filmer said.

“This was a stark contrast from the beautiful campus across the street where I was forced to move as more police officers came, including a detective with a bulletproof vest,” the filmer added.

ABC News reported that the “gunman was shot and killed by police after he engaged in an hours-long standoff.”