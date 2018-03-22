Snow Coats Washington During Nor'easter

A nor’easter was expected to dump up to a foot of snow in northern Maryland while Washington was to receive several inches on Wednesday, March 21.Washington’s record snowfall for March 21 is 5.3 inches, which was unlikely to be reached with the storm, a news report said. The snow was tapering off in some areas by mid-afternoon, though more snow was expected east and along Interstate 95.This video was taken around noon in downtown Washington. Credit: Sarah Hale Smith via Storyful