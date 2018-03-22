Timelapse Footage Shows Snow Blanketing Virginia Roads

Snow blanketed Dale City, Virginia, on Wednesday, March 21, as the fourth nor’easter in a month took aim at the East Coast of the United States.Forecasters expected as much as six inches of snow to fall across Washington, DC, while its surrounding areas could see as much as a foot and a half of snow through Thursday morning.This timelapse footage shows conditions on side streets in Dale City, Virginia, a DC-area suburb. Credit: Jeremy Caruthers via Storyful