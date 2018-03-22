Cincinnati Zoo's Black Rhino Calf Rolls in the Mud

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s seven-month-old black rhino calf likes to make use of the rhino reserve’s muddy waters as a video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page on March 20 shows.The clip shows Kendi, born to Seyia on July 17, rolling around in muddy waters and scratching himself against a wooden post.According to the zoo’s post, rhinos use mud to protect their skin from the sun, to cool off and to ward off parasites.The clip had earned over 50,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via Storyful