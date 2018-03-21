Hero police officer's save choking infant

An offer of roadside assistance turned into a life-saving situation for a pair of Shaker Heights Police officers, who came to the aid of a two-month-old girl who was choking.Bodycam footage of the March 20 incident show the officers approach a vehicle that had turned on its hazard lights in traffic, only to find out that there was a child in the back seat who was choking and couldn’t breathe, WKYC3 said.This video shows the officers as they held the baby at different angles and tapped her back until she started breathing again. Credit: Shaker Heights Police Department via Storyful