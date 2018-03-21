Coastguard helicopter pilot shows off dance moves

A Coastguard helicopter pilot has been captured on film showing off his dance moves after landing the rescue vehicle on top of a hospital during a blizzard. Photographer John Baldry captured the rare footage of the Search and Rescue helicopter landing at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Devon. Despite blizzard conditions with snow whirling in the air, the pilot stands in front of the helicopter doing a bit of the old heel toe. John shared the footage online in appreciation of the emergency services who battled through the recent stormy weather.