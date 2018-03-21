News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Hospital uses robots instead of nurses

A hospital struggling to cope with soaring numbers of patients has solved the problem - by using robot nurses.

The Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, was bombarded with new patients but was unable to hire enough staff at the end of last year.

Instead of taking on new nurses, they bought three robotic nurses and kitted them out in the health facility's yellow uniform.

The machines travel now between desks delivering important paperwork and medicine to doctors.

Hospital boss Dr Riantong said the robots - dubbed Nan, Nee and Nim- improved efficiency and reduced human error. He said: ''There are seven or eight stations in this hospital.

''We use the three robotic nurses to deliver documents to and from each station.

These robotic nurses help to improve the efficiency and performance of working in the hospital.They are not being used to reduce the number of employees.

The robots are shaped like humans and travel along magnetic strips attached to the ground.

They can travel more than 100 metres throughout the hospital for a single trip - each one covering several miles a day.

Dr Naennaa, a specialist in neuroscience, said he is now planning to extend the use of the robots into the pharmacy units where they will pick and organise medicine.

He added: ''I believe that all hospitals facing problems have thought about adopting them.

They help to reduce errors, increase the rapidity of working, and lighten the load of hospital officers’ work.

Latest

0323_0500_nat_newsbreak
13:00

News Break - March 23
0323_0500_nat_invitations
3:15

Official royal invitations sent out
0323_0500_nat_eastershow
1:15

Sydney Royal Easter show opens this weekend
0323_0500_nat_carstandoff
2:06

Car standoff divides Internet
0323_0500_nat_harisalon
0:21

Melbourne hair salon burglaries
0323_0500_nat_laborvic
1:39

Victorian Labor election rort
0323_0500_nat_balcony
0:15

Sydney balcony fall
0323_0500_nat_facebook
0:46

Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook breach

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'