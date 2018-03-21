Foot-tapping family hope to enter Guinness record

A dance-mad family is hoping to hot foot into the world record books for having an incredible four generations of ballroom dancers. The Riley family have got the moves in their dancing DNA after taking to the ballroom at the historic Blackpool Tower with a 70-year history. Patricia and Arthur Riley, their son Arthur Jnr and his wife Susanne, granddaughter Beverley Hunt and her 16-year-old son Ethan Hunt hope to be crowned the world’s only four generation ballroom dancing family by Guinness World Records.