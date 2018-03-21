World's first tiny cookery school opens

A food fanatic has launched Britain's first tiny cookery school - where bite-sized meals are cooked over a tealight in saucepans the size of a 50p piece. Tiny cooking has built up a cult following online but the trend is now being brought to life at the Tiny Cookery School. Dishes include miniature meatballs, fajitas and even fish finger sandwiches which can be held between the forefinger and thumb. They are all cooked in tiny pots and pans from dolls' houses and heated on a stove powered by a single tealight.