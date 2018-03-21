HMS Brexit: Protesters fling fish into Thames over EU deal

Protesters have dumped fish in the River Thames opposite the Houses of Parliament in a symbolic demonstration against the Government's Brexit transition deal. Fishermen and many Brexiteer Tory MPs are angry the UK will effectively remain subject to the EU's Common Fisheries Policy during the 21 month transition after Britain leaves in March 2019. Eurosceptic Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg did not take part in the "fish flinging", but said he thinks "the deal is not a good deal" and that "nothing is agreed until everything is". .