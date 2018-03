This is the horrifying moment an amateur motorcyclist was thrown 10ft into the air after a wheelie went disastrously wrong. Brett Sewell, 18, was taking part in a mass ‘ride-out’ event when he attempted a wheelie and ploughed into the back of a quad bike, catapulting him into the air. The footage was captured on a GoPro by Brett’s friend Brandon Reddy, 18, who feared his pal had been killed in the accident near Hadley Park in Nashville, Tennessee.