Israel Releases Footage Said to Show 2007 Strike on Syrian Nuclear Facility

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released footage on March 20 described as showing a 2007 strike on a nuclear facility in the last stages of its construction in the Deir ez-Zor region of Syria.Israel said the strike was carried out by four F-16 jets on the night of September 5 and 6, 2007, after monitoring the facility’s construction for two years. The Military Intelligence Directorate estimated that the nuclear facility was damaged beyond repair, the statement said.The footage is described as showing the strike on the facility. The end of the footage is described as showing the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief of the General Staff, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate and Head of the Operations Directorate in Israel’s aerial war room.The IDF also released a number of documents related to the attack. Credit: Israel Defence Forces via Storyful