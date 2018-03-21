Deceptively Strong Man Performs 102 2-Finger Push-Ups

Narek Hakobyan possesses quite the unusual skill that he’s more than happy to demonstrate at his home in Vanadzor, Armenia – two-finger push-ups.We’ve seen similar videos from Narek before but this one, filmed earlier in March, might be the most impressive yet, as the Armenian native performs over 100 push-ups using only his index finger and thumb which, Narek explained to Storyful, takes more than just physical strength. It also requires “the concentration of will and endurance”. Credit: Narek Hakobyan via Storyful