Rhino sub-species nears extinction, but there is hope

A rare rhino sub-species is on the brink of extinction after its last surviving male was put down, but there is still some hope for the species. There are only two Northern White Rhinos left in existence — the male's daughter and granddaughter, which means neither of them are good candidates to carry his offspring. However, scientists are hoping the male's preserved sperm can fertilize eggs from those females and then be brought to term in a surrogate Southern White Rhino, to keep the species from extinction