Facebook and Cambridge Analytica face legal questions
Facebook and data company Cambridge Analytica are facing legal questions — in the U.K., a warrant has been ordered to search Cambridge Analytica's London headquarters, and on this side of the Atlantic, U.S. congressional staff are scheduled to be briefed by Facebook. Its the latest fallout after a whistleblower said Cambridge Analytica targeted millions of Americans during the election campaign without their knowledge based on psychological profiles and surveys using data obtained from Facebook