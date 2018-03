Famous blogger's family wants Canada's help to secure his freedom

Famous Saudi blogger Raif Badawi's family and his defenders want Canada's help to secure Badawi's freedom from a prison in Saudi Arabia. Badawi was sentenced to 10 years in prison back in 2012 for setting up a website to spread his more moderate writing. His family currently lives in Quebec and is hoping Prime Minister Trudeau makes a personal appeal for Badawi's freedom, but there's one key detail that complicates matters: Badawi is not a Canadian citizen