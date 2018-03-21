Adorable Bat Caught in Netting Recovers, Gleefully Laps Juice

A flying-fox named Master Neil was filmed swaddled and happily lapping up juice in a March 21 video after reportedly getting caught in large aperture netting.“Tissue die back is a very real threat when a bat is tightly trussed in netting as the constriction can cut off blood supply to an area and over the course of a week or so, an entire wing may die,” the Batzilla rescue page wrote in a Facebook post.“Fortunately, this isn’t the case with Master Neil and following time in care, he will be released back to the wild to continue on with the important job of pollinating and dispersing the seeds of the forests of the future.” Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful