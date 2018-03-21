News

Turkish Red Crescent Delivers Aid to Afrin

The Turkish Red Crescent began distributing aid in downtown Afrin, in northern Syria, on Tuesday, March 20.On Sunday, Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies raised their flags over Afrin, declaring full control of the northern Syrian town after an eight-week campaign to drive Kurdish YPG forces, reported Reuters.On Monday, while calling for improved access to the civilians in Afrin, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer said “the credibility of a Turkish Red Crescent working in Afrin with the Kurdish population is close to zero.”Maurer’s comments were condemned by Hami Aksoy, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman, who said the comments were “unacceptable” and “divorced from the truth.” Credit: The Turkish Red Crescent via Storyful

