Fire Rages at Oil Storage Tank in Pulau Busing

An intense fire broke out at an oil storage tank on the Singaporean island of Pulau Busing on Tuesday, March 20.Members of the Singapore Civil Defence Force tackled the blaze for six hours after it broke out at 5:50pm local time, Channel NewsAsia reported. The tank was owned by Tankstore, which stores petroleum and petrochemicals at the site, according to the report.This video and accompanying photographs of the firefighting mission were shared by the SCDF on Facebook. A SCDF spokesman said 128 personnel and 31 vehicles were involved in the mission. Credit: Singapore Civil Defence Force via Storyful