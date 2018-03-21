Koala Stuck Up Power Pole for 2 Days Rescued With Cherry Picker

A koala was stuck up a power pole for two days without food, shade or water during a heatwave in Darling Downs, Queensland on January 9. The marsupial was eventually rescued and released back into the wild.WWF-Australia released video of the animal on March 9, with a warning that excessive tree-clearing were pushing koalas into developed areas. They said the young koala was swooped by magpies.The video shows the young koala being rescued via a cherry picker and released back into the wild. Credit: Clare Gover, Return to the Wild/WWF Aus via Storyful