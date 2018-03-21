‘The beginning of the end of Facebook’: Readers react to scandal

“Anybody that doesn’t think Facebook gets as much of your personal data as they can is a fool.” “Facebook is not your friend, delete your account and end the madness people.” A flood of Newsroom comments is making it clear that the Facebook data-sharing scandal is stoking suspicions about the social network.

Facebook is under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) after personal data from more than 50 million users was allegedly used to help elect President Trump. According to reports, the research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the data, violating a consent decree Facebook had signed in 2011. The consent decree requires the social media giant to notify users and receive explicit permission before sharing personal data beyond their specified privacy settings.

Newsroom readers are fired up: “People FB has been collecting our data for years.” “It’s a distraction to people and a security issue.”

If the FTC finds that Facebook violated the terms of the consent decree, it can fine the company thousands of dollars a day per violation.

What do you think of the recent scandal? Join the conversation in Newsroom.